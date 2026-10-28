Son arrested over father’s death

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father following a family dispute over his intention to marry his pregnant cousin in Mchinji District.



Police have identified the suspect as Gerald Moffat, who allegedly attacked his 42-year-old father, Moffat Majamu Banda, during the disagreement.



Mchinji Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Sergeant Susan Mchekeya said the incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on October 26, 2026, at Msampha Village under Traditional Authority Mavwere.



According to Mchekeya, the suspect allegedly struck his father twice on the head with a hoe handle after the deceased ordered him to leave the house over his plans to marry his pregnant cousin.



Banda later died from the head injuries sustained during the alleged attack.



A postmortem examination established that the deceased died from head injuries, police said.



Moffat, who hails from Msampha Village in Mchinji District, remains in police custody as investigations into the suspected murder continue.