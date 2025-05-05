Malawi and Tanzania have ended their trade dispute, paving the way for improved economic cooperation between the two nations. The breakthrough came after a Joint Ministerial Bilateral Meeting in Dodoma, Tanzania, on May 2, 2025.

In a statement, Moses Kunkuyu Kalongashawa, Malawi’s Minister of Information and Digitalisation said the meeting, attended by Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, Trade, and Information from both countries, aimed to discuss and resolve the trade restrictions imposed by both nations.

The Malawi government stresses that the agreement marks a significant step towards strengthening bilateral ties and promoting economic cooperation.

“Finally, the Government would like to assure the nation of its commitment to ensuring that trade and people relationships between the two brotherly nations flourish as we work together towards a common goal of joint prosperity,” said Kunkuyu.

Further, the two nations also agreed to finalise relevant legal framework requirements, made during the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC) held in February 2025 in Lilongwe, towards the signing of the Simplified Trade Regime Agreement and implement the same after completing the internal legal processes.

The trade dispute between Malawi and Tanzania began when Malawi imposed a ban on the importation of certain goods, including agricultural produce, on March 13, 2025, through the Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) (Prohibition) order.

In response, Tanzania imposed a similar ban on Malawian plant products on April 23, 2025, affecting trade between the two countries. The tit-for-tat measures led to a stalemate, with both nations suffering economic losses.

The resolution of the trade dispute is expected to boost trade and economic activities between Malawi and Tanzania, benefiting businesses and communities in both countries.