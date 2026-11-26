United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has called on President Peter Mutharika to urgently develop a comprehensive economic recovery programme to tackle Malawi’s worsening economic crisis.



Muluzi says the country is facing a serious national crisis, marked by foreign exchange shortages, persistent fuel shortages, disrupted economic activities and mounting hardships among ordinary Malawians.



In a statement reflecting on the country’s economic situation, Muluzi said the challenges require decisive leadership, cooperation and practical solutions rather than political divisions.



“Malawi needs a national response, not partisan arguments. It needs leadership, not silence. It needs solutions, not blame,” said Muluzi.



He said he wrote to Mutharika on November 10, 2025, following the September elections and the President’s return to office, congratulating him and sharing recommendations on how his administration could address the country’s economic challenges.



Muluzi, who has previously served in four ministerial portfolios, including Natural Resources, Energy and Mining; Home Affairs and Internal Security; Lands, Housing and Urban Development; and Health and Population, said his offer was driven by a desire to contribute to national development, not to secure a government position.



He said he had offered to use his experience and international networks, particularly relationships with sovereign funds and institutional investors, to help attract investment into infrastructure, agriculture and mining.



However, Muluzi expressed disappointment that his letter and subsequent attempts to reach the President through messages and telephone calls had gone unanswered.



He said Malawi’s economic situation had changed significantly since Mutharika left office in 2020, making it necessary for the administration to adopt a different approach to economic management and development.



“The economy President Mutharika left in 2020 was not the same economy he inherited upon returning to office in 2025. Equally, the world of 2025 was very different from the world of 2020,” he observed.



Muluzi has urged the government to prioritise resolving foreign exchange shortages, securing reliable fuel supplies, reviving productive sectors, unlocking investment opportunities and restoring economic stability.