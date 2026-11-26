While government appears in no hurry to put a permanent boss in charge of Malawi’s anti-corruption watchdog, donors are now stepping in with a blunt warning: the longer the vacancy drags on, the more questions arise about who benefits from keeping the Bureau under acting leadership.



Ireland’s Ambassador to Malawi, Kate Brady, says the prolonged absence of a substantive Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General is undermining the fight against corruption.



Brady told local media that donors want government to recognise the importance of strong integrity institutions, warning that the leadership vacuum cannot be treated as an ordinary vacancy.



She said appointing a substantive Director General is important to ensuring that the Bureau operates effectively within Malawi’s constitutional and legal framework.



The ambassador, whose country is part of the Multidonor Trust Fund, said Malawians were increasingly demanding answers on how corruption cases were being handled.



“The public wants clarity on how corruption cases are being handled, and that requires the Bureau to have substantive leadership in place,” Brady said.



For over one year, the ACB continues operating under an acting Director General, despite growing calls for permanent leadership to steer the institution, particularly as it handles sensitive and high-profile corruption investigations.



The pressure is also coming from Parliament, which has questioned the delay in filling the influential position.



The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has shortlisted seven candidates and interviewed them on November 9 and 10 as part of the appointment process.



However, appearing before the Parliamentary Appointments Committee, Chief Secretary to the Government Justin Saidi said the process was in the hands of the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.