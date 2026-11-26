Lilongwe has joined forces with Harare and Mbeya in a new partnership aimed at tackling shared urban challenges and improving municipal services across the three African cities.



Lilongwe City Council signed a six-month Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Harare City Council of Zimbabwe and Mbeya City Council of Tanzania on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.



Advertisements The agreement was signed during a Freedom of the City dinner organised by Lilongwe City Council in partnership with the Malawi Defence Force.



Lilongwe City Mayor Alex Peter Banda, Harare Deputy Mayor Rosemary Murondwa and Mbeya Mayor DorMuhammad Issa Rahmat welcomed the partnership, saying it would strengthen ties and create opportunities for closer cooperation among the municipalities.



Banda said the participation of the two visiting councils was an important step towards building stronger connections between African cities and promoting collaboration.



Advertisements Murondwa and Rahmat also welcomed the agreement, highlighting the value of closer municipal relationships and the opportunity for the cities to learn from one another.



The partnership comes as African cities face growing pressure from rapid population growth, traffic congestion, waste management challenges, strained infrastructure and rising demand for reliable public services.



Through the agreement, the three councils are expected to explore ways of sharing municipal expertise, exchanging experiences and improving service delivery.



Advertisements For Lilongwe, the deal expands its international municipal links and provides another opportunity to learn from other cities facing similar development challenges.



In June 2026, Lilongwe City Council announced a sister-city partnership with Dalian, China, focusing on areas such as urban planning, public transport, fire services and waste management.



The latest agreement extends Lilongwe’s cooperation to African cities, where shared regional experiences could help shape practical solutions to common urban problems.



However, the six-month arrangement will need to produce tangible results beyond the signing ceremony.



The councils will need to identify priority areas, establish clear implementation plans and set measurable targets to ensure the partnership delivers meaningful improvements.



Residents will ultimately judge the agreement by whether it contributes to cleaner neighbourhoods, better infrastructure and more effective municipal services.