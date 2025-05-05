……Labels him silly, stupid…

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) social media influencer Dickson Kashoti has launched a verbal attack on Minister of Trade Vitumbiko Mumba, calling him “silly” and accusing him of mishandling diplomatic relations with Tanzania.

In a strongly worded Facebook post on Monday, Kashoti alleged that Mumba is “the silliest minister” in President Lazarus Chakwera’s cabinet. He further claimed that Mumba’s appointment was influenced by his close friendship with the president’s son.

Dickson Kashoti

“This is what the silliest and probably the stupidest thing a whole cabinet minister can write on his Facebook wall after causing the worst diplomatic row this country ever had with a neighbour country,” Kashoti wrote.

“Instead of apologizing to the nation, this Mumba guy is busy irritating Malawians, feeling entitled to his cabinet portfolio just because he is friends with his son. Izitu ndi zakutha, we are watching you!”

Kashoti was reacting to a recent post by Mumba in which the minister defended his leadership style amidst mounting criticism.

Mumba wrote on his Facebook wall: “In leadership, one must be decisive, firm and bold. Do not be moved by background noise when those making noise bring knives and flat (legeni) while you are using drones. Just focus.”

The social media clash comes at a time of growing unease within the MCP, with reports suggesting that some senior party officials are pushing for Mumba’s downfall.

The minister has come under fire for issuing a controversial directive that temporarily restricted the import and export of agricultural products, a move that prompted retaliatory trade measures from neighbouring Tanzania.

Following the diplomatic row, Malawi and Tanzania held a bilateral meeting last week where several issues were discussed aiming at devising ways to mend the row.