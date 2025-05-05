The National Anti-Corruption Alliance has urged political parties to avoid making empty promises, in their campaign ahead of the September 16th tripartite elections.

Executive Director for the alliance, Michael Kaiyatsa, was a reaction to a promise by UDF President Atupele Muluzi that he would crack down on corrupt individuals if ushered into power.

Kaiyatsa: People are tired of promises.

Last Friday, Muluzi unveiled a strategy he is calling ‘Business First, which he said, among others, will purge corruption by prosecuting all suspected individuals, including civil servants.

“I will not tolerate corruption. I’ll arrest any culprit of corruption,” he said.

But, Kaiyatsa said the citizenry is tired of promises that most governments have failed to fulfil, stressing that issues like corruption are a pain to most people.

“Malawians are tired of promises made by political leaders about ending corruption. They have made such promises for too long, people are disappointed because such promises have never been fulfilled”

“This is not the right time we should be hearing the same message; I think what people want to hear is what concrete steps would undertaken to address corruption, not just making empty promises”, he said.

He further advised different parties to start adhering to national and political laws while in opposition for people to believe their promises.