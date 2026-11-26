Karonga District Hospital management has seven days to fix healthcare service delivery problems that have left patients struggling to access essential treatment.



District Council Chairperson Atusaye Mwenifumbo issued the ultimatum yesterday, warning that the challenges require urgent action to ease the burden on patients.



Mwenifumbo gave the hospital management the deadline during a meeting at the facility attended by representatives of Karonga Concerned Citizens, traditional leaders and councillors.



The meeting followed growing concerns over difficulties residents face when seeking medical attention at the hospital.



Among the problems raised were shortages of essential medicines, intravenous (IV) fluids, surgical sutures and gloves, leaving the facility struggling to provide some critical services.



Mwenifumbo also faulted the hospital over damaged water pipes, which he said were forcing the council to spend about K6 million every month on water.



He said the situation was unacceptable and called for urgent intervention to ensure patients receive quality healthcare without unnecessary suffering.



Karonga District Health Officer David Sibale acknowledged that shortages of medicines and other essential supplies were affecting service delivery.



However, Sibale said Karonga was not alone, as several health facilities across the country were facing similar challenges.



He said the district was making efforts to procure some essential medical supplies to improve services and ensure patients receive appropriate treatment.



Hospital management is expected to address the concerns within the seven days set by Mwenifumbo.