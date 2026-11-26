With Malawians already sweating to secure a passport, another headache has been thrown into the mix after a fibre-optic cable cut disrupted immigration services, leaving applicants facing yet another hurdle in their quest for travel documents.



The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has announced disruptions to some of its services following the cable cut near Blantyre Magistrate Court.



Advertisements The incident has affected internet connectivity at the department’s headquarters in Blantyre, disrupting the e-Permit System, e-Visa services and general office internet operations.



In a press release, the department said the disruption had also hit other institutions, including the e-Permit Public Portal, Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC), Ministry of Homeland Security and the Central Regional Immigration Office in Lilongwe.



The affected institutions are struggling to access the e-Permit System and other internet-dependent services, potentially adding to the frustrations of people seeking immigration-related services.



Advertisements The department said its technical team had already been deployed to the affected site to assess the damage and carry out repairs, with the aim of restoring connectivity as soon as possible.



It apologised to members of the public, clients and other affected parties, asking for patience and understanding as efforts to restore normal services continue.