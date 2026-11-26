Airtel Africa is stepping up protection for millions of mobile users travelling across borders following an expanded partnership with international communications provider BICS.



The deal is expected to improve roaming services and strengthen network security across Airtel Africa’s 14 markets, helping customers stay connected while reducing risks from increasingly sophisticated digital threats.



Under the expanded agreement announced on November 24, 2026, BICS will provide enhanced signalling security, advanced network intelligence and improved inbound and outbound roaming services.



The new measures include a hosted signalling firewall designed to protect mobile networks against threats, alongside tools to detect and respond to suspicious activity faster.



The partnership is expected to benefit Airtel Africa customers travelling within and outside the continent, as well as people using international mobile services while visiting Airtel-operated markets.



BICS and Airtel Africa have worked together for more than a decade, with their collaboration covering signalling, roaming and SMS firewall services.



Proximus Global Chief Product Officer Connect Jaymy Teh said the expanded partnership would help create a safer and more seamless connectivity experience for millions of users.



Airtel Africa Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Rohit Marwha said the collaboration was central to securing and expanding the company’s international services as digital services continue to grow.



Africa has more than 1.1 billion registered mobile money accounts, making secure and reliable mobile networks increasingly important for financial transactions, international travel and everyday digital services.