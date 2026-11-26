Zimbabwean preacher Uebert Angel will spend Sunday behind bars instead of on the pulpit, as a court delay has thrown his church engagements into uncertainty.



Angel will remain in remand custody over the weekend after the Harare Magistrates’ Court postponed its ruling on his bail application to Monday, November 30, 2026.



Advertisements The delay leaves the controversial preacher facing another weekend in detention while he waits to learn whether he can walk out of custody and return to his religious ministry.



According to The Herald, Magistrate Francis Mapfumo deferred the ruling on Thursday after hearing arguments from Angel’s defence team, which challenged the prosecution’s opposition to bail.



Angel, whose real name is Uebert Mudzanire, is the founder of Spirit Embassy and commands an international following. But his religious influence has offered no escape from the court battle now threatening to keep him away from his congregation.



Advertisements During the hearing, defence lawyer Everson Chatambudza argued that the State had failed to present compelling reasons for keeping his client behind bars before trial.



The defence also rejected the prosecution’s suggestion that the complainant was a regular member of Angel’s church, arguing that she had visited the congregation after being encouraged by her daughters.



Chatambudza dismissed fears that Angel could interfere with witnesses or obstruct investigations, saying his client had cooperated with police and had not resisted arrest.



Advertisements To counter claims that Angel could flee, the defence pointed to his family, business and residential interests in Zimbabwe, including his home in Chishawasha Hills, Harare.



His lawyers offered a US$5,000 bail deposit, surrender of his ordinary and diplomatic passports, weekly reporting at Highlands Police Station and continued residence at his Chishawasha Hills home.



They also proposed surrendering title deeds for a property jointly owned by Angel and his wife, reportedly worth US$1.6 million, as additional security.



The defence further promised that Angel would not interfere with prosecution witnesses or investigations and would comply with any conditions imposed by the court.



Chatambudza questioned the complainant’s reported inability to recall the exact date of the alleged incident and highlighted a reported 12-month delay before the matter was reported to police.



But the prosecution wants Angel to remain behind bars, arguing that the seriousness of the charge, his international connections, financial resources and possession of multiple passports make him a potential flight risk.



The State also raised concerns about possible interference with witnesses, leaving the magistrate to decide whether the proposed bail conditions are strong enough to protect the investigation and ensure Angel returns to court.



Angel is accused of aggravated indecent assault involving a 40-year-old woman in an incident reportedly dating back to February 2025.