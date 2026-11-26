Police in Lilongwe have arrested a 37-year-old man suspected of posing as a taxi driver before joining two alleged accomplices in robbing a passenger of K6 million in cash along the Lilongwe-Ntcheu route.



The suspect, identified as Isaac Mvula, was arrested by Chitsime Police officers, who also recovered K2.6 million of the stolen money and impounded a blue Honda Fit allegedly used during the robbery.



Advertisements Central Region Police Public Relations Officer Foster Benjamin said the incident occurred on Tuesday when the victim was travelling to Ntcheu and boarded a blue Honda Fit operating as a taxi.



Benjamin said two other passengers were already inside the vehicle when the victim boarded, apparently unaware that the journey would turn into a robbery.



According to the police spokesperson, the vehicle reached Kaphiri in Lilongwe at approximately 4 p.m., where the three men allegedly turned against the unsuspecting passenger.



Advertisements The suspects reportedly attacked the victim, seized his K6 million and threw him out of the moving vehicle before fleeing with the stolen money.



Benjamin said police launched investigations following the incident, leading to Mvula’s arrest on Wednesday.



During the operation, officers recovered K2.6 million, representing part of the money allegedly stolen from the passenger, and seized the vehicle believed to have been used in executing the robbery.



Advertisements The recovery leaves K3.4 million of the reported K6 million still unaccounted for, as police continue their efforts to track down the remaining suspects and recover the outstanding money.



Mvula, who hails from Kampingo Sibande Village under Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba District, has since been charged with robbery and is expected to appear before court soon.



His two alleged accomplices remain at large, with police continuing investigations to establish their whereabouts and bring them to justice.



Benjamin warned motorists involved in criminal activities against disguising themselves as legitimate transport operators to target unsuspecting passengers.



He said police would pursue individuals using public transport services as a cover for robbery and other criminal activities.



The incident has raised concerns about passenger safety and the need for travellers to exercise caution when using privately operated taxis, particularly when sharing vehicles with unfamiliar passengers.



Police investigations are continuing, while Mvula remains presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court.