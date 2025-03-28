To mitigate the impact of environmental shocks, Malawians, especially those residing in flood-prone areas, are being urged to adopt newly launched climate-resilient housing designs.

On Thursday, three prototype houses built with funding from Illovo Sugar Malawi in partnership with Catholic Relief Services (CRS Malawi) were unveiled in Chikwawa, showcasing low-cost, durable homes designed to withstand the impacts of climate change, thereby promoting affordable and sustainable housing solutions nationwide.

Minister of Lands, Deus Gumba who presided over the launch, said the designs serve as practical models for the public, demonstrating best practices for constructing affordable homes.

“These efforts are critical in ensuring that all Malawians have access to decent and resilient homes,” Gumba said. “Housing is not only about shelter but also about creating sustainable living conditions that can withstand environmental challenges.”

While lauding development partners’ efforts to enhance sustainable housing solutions across the nation, Gumba stressed that the government is committed to working with partners to ensure they meet the housing needs of the Malawian population in an affordable and resilient manner.

Kondwani Msimuko, Acting Managing Director of Illovo Sugar Malawi, urged Malawians, particularly Chikwawa residents to embrace the designs of these prototype homes, especially given the district’s vulnerability to flooding.

“The reality of flooding is something we can no longer ignore, and these homes are a step toward mitigating the risks faced by our communities,” Msimuko said. “We encourage everyone in Chikwawa to take advantage of these affordable, resilient designs, which will offer greater security in the face of climate change.”

CRS Malawi Country Director Sekai Mudonhi explained that the prototype houses were constructed by local artisans utilizing readily available materials. She underscored the significance of community involvement, highlighting that residents are encouraged to visit the site, explore various housing designs, and select options that best suit their needs.