Thursday night was not just a night of glitz and glamour. It was a full-blown celebration of Malawi’s creative fire, as comedians, actors, filmmakers and digital stars reaped the rewards of their talent at the 2026 Malawi Film Awards.



From comedy kings and queens to rising screen stars, the country’s entertainment heavyweights walked away with honours, turning the ceremony into a moment of triumph for local talent hungry for recognition.



Nanyoni and Ching’aning’ani were among the night’s comedy stars, with Nanyoni winning Best Comedian (Female) while Ching’aning’ani scooped Best Comedian (Male) in the People’s Choice Awards.

Ching’aning’ani

Their victories showed just how much local comedy has grown, with entertainers winning hearts through performances, television productions and digital platforms.



Yvonne Scott also had a night to remember, claiming Best Actress and adding another trophy to her rising career.



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Scott reaps from her talent

Scott rose to fame through her role as Yankho in *The Trap Series* and has reportedly caught the eye of a Nigerian director, who selected her for an upcoming film, *Ikenga: The Last Festival*.



The opportunity could see the young actress take her talent beyond Malawi and into Nigeria’s booming film industry.



Meanwhile, 4Kaya Films Inc., the production house behind *SONA*, scooped Best Film Production Company in the People’s Choice Awards.



The company has continued to make its presence felt through productions that explore social issues and capture the attention of local audiences.



Renowned actress Desiree Namachotsa also took home Best Costume Designer in the People’s Choice Awards, proving that the magic of filmmaking goes beyond what actors say and do on screen.



Costumes help shape characters, set the mood and give productions their visual identity.



Digital star Taurai Mache Yvonne was also in the winners’ circle, claiming Best Content Creator as online entertainment continues to shake up Malawi’s creative scene.



But amid the cheers and celebrations, the night also carried a moment of reflection as the late filmmaker Ashukile Mwakisulu received a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award.



The honour recognised his contribution to Malawian cinema and the foundation he helped lay for today’s generation of actors and filmmakers