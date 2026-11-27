At a hospital in Kasungu district, women recovering from childbirth are forced to bathe in the open and struggle for access to clean water and decent toilets, exposing serious gaps in maternal healthcare and basic sanitation.



After giving birth to her third child at Simulemba Hospital in Malawi’s Kasungu district, 30-year-old Madalitso Mphadwe should have been resting and caring for her newborn.



Instead, she faced the challenge of finding somewhere to wash and use the toilet. The hospital’s maternity wing has no functioning bathroom facilities and no reliable water supply, leaving mothers struggling to maintain basic hygiene as they recover from childbirth.



“It was painful. After giving birth, I still had to struggle outside to use the bathroom. I was feeling dizzy and weak, yet there was no bathroom or water inside the maternity ward,” said Mphadwe, who named her newborn son Rash.

Mphadwe: I was in pain, yet I had to bathe outside

The toilets available to mothers are old, damaged and foul-smelling. With the proper facilities out of use for about a year, some women are forced to bathe outside, without shelter or privacy, sometimes at night.



The shortage of water compounds the problem. The maternity wing has no dedicated supply, so mothers and their guardians depend on a tap shared with the surrounding community. Disputes over who controls the tap have at times made access difficult, leaving women without water for bathing and other essential hygiene needs.



For some women, the situation is all too familiar. Manes Mwale, 42, who gave birth at Simulemba Hospital in 2001 and 2005, says access to clean water and adequate sanitation was already a problem when she used the facility more than two decades ago.



“We didn’t have clean water at the maternity wing, and it was also very difficult in terms of sanitation and hygiene,” she recalled.



Today, mothers continue to face similar conditions at a hospital serving a catchment population of about 45,293 people. The facility records an average of 100 to 110 deliveries each month.

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Mwale: We had no toilets

Hospital officials say they have repeatedly sought support to improve water access and construct proper bathrooms, but the necessary upgrades have yet to materialise.



Owen Banda, the hospital’s officer-in-charge, said the maternity wing relied on a water pipe shared with the surrounding community, making access particularly difficult during the rainy season.



“Sharing water with the community is a challenge, especially during labour, when staff sometimes have to go outside to fetch water for mothers,” he said.



“Community members previously locked the tap, making it difficult for staff to access water during deliveries. We are engaging local leaders to ensure the hospital has priority access.”



Banda: Sharing water with communities makes it difficult to access it

But the arrangement continues to leave mothers dependent on others to fetch water.



Maternity ward in-charge Austin Msukwa said guardians had to collect water from outside the facility, even when women were in labour.



“Water is essential for caring for mothers and newborns, but for now, guardians have to fetch it from outside, even when mothers are in labour,” he said.



Msukwa said the makeshift toilets used by mothers for bathing had also been in poor condition for about two years. Without proper bathrooms and a reliable water supply, women struggle to maintain personal hygiene during recovery.



He warned that the conditions could discourage some women from seeking care at the hospital, potentially leading them to give birth at home and putting their lives and those of their babies at risk. He estimated that between 1 and 2 percent of women were affected.

Msukwa: We need water in the maternity wing



The toilets currently used by mothers for bathing were built with support from WaterAid in 2018 but have since fallen into disrepair.



The water supply has also been affected by a long-running dispute over ownership.



Senior Chief Simulemba said the tap, installed with support from UNICEF Malawi, had become a source of tension because the community was initially told it belonged to residents. As a result, community members retained the keys to the water point.



The traditional leader said he had since met hospital officials and promised to engage residents to ensure the facility gained control of the supply.



Chisomo Banda, a resident of Chikongono Village under Traditional Authority Simulemba, said the dispute had gone on for too long.



“I think the best decision is to leave the water supply under the hospital’s control while the community finds another source,” she said.



The difficulties are not confined to Simulemba. At Kapelula Health Centre, also in Kasungu district, mothers face inadequate sanitation facilities, with limited access to proper bathing spaces affecting their privacy and hygiene after delivery.



Maltida Phiri from Kapelula shares a heartbreaking experience, revealing that she has delivered at the health centre three times, yet each time she has faced the same humiliating challenge: the absence of even a single proper bathroom facility.



As a result, mothers recovering after childbirth are forced to bathe outside, often relying on improvised arrangements that offer little privacy, dignity or comfort.



“Life here at Kapelula Health Centre is challenging. Imagine giving birth and, at a time when you need care, rest and privacy the most, being forced to bathe in the open. All we are asking for is a proper bathroom facility where mothers can bathe with dignity and privacy. We deserve better.” Said Phiri.



district health authorities say they are aware of the problems and are working with partners to improve sanitation at health facilities, including through the construction of toilets and bathrooms



But Dr Emmanuel Golombe, director of health and sanitation services at Kasungu District Health Office acknowledged that demand for services continued to outstrip available infrastructure as more people sought healthcare.



He said government had also provided councils with funds through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), allowing communities to identify and select development projects according to their needs.



“We cannot do this alone. There is a need for collaboration with partners because government alone cannot meet the demand of people who seek services at health facilities,” Golombe said.



He added that some facilities lacked sufficient maternity space to accommodate the growing number of women giving birth.



“We are aware of these challenges. We are planning to lobby for funds to construct more maternity wings next year to ensure that we have WASH services in health facilities,” he said.



The problems reflect a wider gap in access to water, sanitation and hygiene services in Malawi’s healthcare system.



According to a 2025 report by the World Health Organization and UNICEF’s Joint Monitoring Programme, estimate that 84% of health care facilities in Malawi lacked basic sanitation services. Of these, 73% of all facilities had limited sanitation services and 11% had no sanitation service undermining progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 6, which calls for universal access to safe water and sanitation.



Back at Simulemba Hospital, 21-year-old Esther Mvula is waiting to give birth. From the hospital’s waiting shelter, the expectant mother from Chacha Village under Traditional Authority Simulemba says she is worried about the maternity wing’s makeshift bathroom.



Poor drainage leaves wastewater standing around the facility, raising concerns about hygiene and the conditions mothers will face after delivery.



As the day wears on, women from the waiting shelter gather behind the maternity wing with buckets of water. With no proper bathing facilities, they wash in the open, exposed to the elements and without privacy.



The stagnant wastewater and foul-smelling toilets add to their discomfort.



For women recovering from childbirth, the absence of clean water and decent sanitation turns a period that should be devoted to rest and care into another struggle.



Mphadwe was eventually discharged, relieved to be taking her newborn son home. But other mothers remained at the hospital, facing the same conditions.



For them, a safe delivery is not enough. They also need clean water, functioning toilets and private, dignified facilities in which to recover.