Stakeholders in Mzimba District have raised concerns over delays in accessing justice in Malawi, describing the situation as a violation of human rights, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Speaking during a public hearing organized by the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) on Thursday, Inkosi Kampingo Sibande lamented the difficulties faced by the poor in seeking justice.

He cited high legal fees, long distances to court facilities, and frequent case adjournments as key barriers contributing to prolonged delays. These challenges, he noted, leave many suspects languishing in remand for years without trial.

“The poor and vulnerable are suffering. Many cannot afford legal representation, and the continuous postponement of cases means suspects remain in remand for unnecessarily long periods. This infringes on their basic human rights,” said Inkosi Sibande.

Echoing these concerns, the Officer-in-Charge of Mzimba Prison, Thomas Dambe, disclosed that the prison is currently holding 216 remandees, including 49 murder suspects, some of whom have been in remand for over four years due to stalled court proceedings.

“The situation is dire. Overcrowding is a major issue, and many of the suspects we are holding here have not been given their right to a speedy trial,” said Dambe.

The public hearing was part of the MHRC’s efforts to gather input on the challenges contributing to inefficiencies in the country’s judicial system. Speaking at the event, MHRC Commissioner Tereza Ndanga, who chairs the commission’s Civil and Political Rights Committee, assured participants that their concerns would be documented and addressed.

“We are conducting these hearings to understand the root causes of delayed justice. After compiling all the complaints, we will make concrete recommendations to relevant stakeholders on how to improve the justice system,” said Ndanga.

Access to justice has been a long-standing issue in Malawi, with reports of overcrowded prisons and suspects being held in remand for extended periods without trial. Legal experts and human rights advocates have repeatedly called for judicial reforms, including increased resources for the judiciary and the establishment of mobile courts to serve remote areas.

The MHRC hearings aim to amplify the voices of affected communities and advocate for policy changes that will ensure timely and affordable justice for all Malawians.