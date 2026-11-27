Malawi’s struggling health system is putting patients’ lives at risk, with critical shortages of medicines, fuel and medical personnel leaving hospitals unable to provide essential services.



The Medical Doctors Union of Malawi (MDUM) has now called on government to declare a national state of emergency in the health sector, warning that the situation is becoming increasingly dangerous.



In a press statement dated November 26, 2026, titled “A Health System on Its Knees,” the union expressed deep concern over the deteriorating state of healthcare services in public hospitals.



MDUM said the crisis was being worsened by shortages of essential medicines, medical supplies, fuel, protective equipment and healthcare personnel.



The union said several public hospitals were struggling to provide essential services, with some ambulances reportedly grounded due to lack of fuel, leaving patients stranded when they need urgent medical attention.



MDUM cited two tragic incidents which it said exposed the devastating consequences of the crisis.



At Mponela Rural Hospital, a mother reportedly died alongside her stillborn baby after two functional ambulances were grounded due to fuel shortages.



The union also reported that on October 20, 2026, a man from Thandaza Village in Traditional Authority Kasakula, Ntchisi District, died while walking about 25 kilometres in search of medical attention.



According to MDUM, the man’s journey was linked to transportation challenges caused by fuel shortages.



The union said the incidents demonstrated the urgent need for government intervention, warning that the worsening situation could lead to further loss of lives if immediate measures are not taken to restore essential healthcare services.