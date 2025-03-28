Tavona Biza has taken the reins as Old Mutual Malawi’s new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), succeeding Edith Jiya, who served the company for nine years.

Jiya has moved on to become the Managing Director of Retail Mass Market within Old Mutual’s Mass and Foundation cluster in South Africa, a position she took up in November 2024.

Biza was officially unveiled at a ceremony held on Wednesday in Blantyre, where he shared his vision for the company’s future. He promised to introduce new products and innovations, cementing Old Mutual’s position as a leading financial institution in Malawi.

“As Old Mutual, we will continue being the leading financial institution in Malawi, and our customers should expect more innovations and more new products on the market in the next two to three years to come,” Biza said.

Biza also emphasized the company’s commitment to investing in infrastructure, agriculture, and sustainable energy to drive growth in the Malawian market.

“My vision for the Malawi market is that I will make sure that it continues to grow, and it grows faster than before,” Biza added.

Outgoing CEO Jiya, in her farewell speech, expressed her gratitude to the Old Mutual team and stakeholders for their support during her tenure.

“I am proud of what we have achieved together as a team, and I am confident that Old Mutual Malawi is well-positioned for continued success,” Jiya said. “I want to thank every one of you for your hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence.”

With over 12 years of experience within the Old Mutual group, Biza brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role. His academic credentials include a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting from the National University of Science and Technology in Zimbabwe and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Cape Town.