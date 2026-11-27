A 12-year-old schoolgirl has demonstrated that age is no barrier to making a difference after mobilising 71 tricycles valued at K42.6 million for children with mobility disabilities.



Amelia Tayub, a student at Hillview International High School, handed over the tricycles to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre on Thursday, November 26, 2026, in an initiative aimed at improving mobility and independence among young people with physical disabilities.



The donation highlights the role young people can play in addressing social challenges, particularly those affecting vulnerable groups.



Tayub said her decision to support children with mobility difficulties was informed by the need to give them greater opportunities to participate in everyday activities, including education, recreation and social interaction.



She believes that meaningful community interventions do not necessarily depend on age, financial resources or the establishment of large organisations, but can begin with an individual’s determination to help others.

Tayub

Speaking at the handover ceremony, QECH Head of Orthopaedic Centre Wilson Nanungu commended Tayub for demonstrating compassion towards children facing mobility challenges.



Nanungu observed that supporting patients required more than medical intervention, stressing the importance of initiatives that improve their quality of life.



For families caring for children with mobility disabilities, the donation is also expected to ease some of the daily difficulties associated with transportation.



Hawa William, the mother of beneficiary Chikondi, said she had been physically strained by the responsibility of carrying her child to and from school.



She expressed hope that the tricycle would make school journeys easier while reducing the physical burden of caring for her child.l1