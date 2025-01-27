The body of Zinthenga Banda, Director of Political Affairs in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), was found in a decomposed state with multiple cuts on the back in a sugarcane field behind Comforzi Plantations in Thyolo, and the MCP now suspects that his death may be linked to political violence.

Banda, 60, had gone missing on Monday, January 20, 2025, after visiting the estate field to look for sugarcane and cocoa plants. South East Police Region spokesperson Edward Kabango confirmed that a postmortem examination is yet to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Secretary General of the Malawi Congress Party, Richard Chimwendo Banda, expressed the party’s suspicions about the circumstances surrounding Banda’s death. “We strongly suspect that this is linked to political violence, but we shall let the police investigate. It is sad we have gotten to this stage,” Chimwendo Banda told the local media.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the political community, with many calling for a thorough investigation into Banda’s death. Banda hailed from Walani 1, in the area of senior chief Thomas in Thyolo district.