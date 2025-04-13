The Centre for Agricultural Transformation (CAT) is urging Malawian farmers to adopt climate change-resistant crops to enhance agricultural productivity and mitigate climate change.

According to CAT Executive Director Macleod Nkhoma, crops such as maize, groundnuts, soya, and millet can withstand harsh weather conditions, reducing the risk of low yields and hunger crises.

Speaking at the Makoka Research Station in the Zomba district during a Farmer Field Demonstration Tour, Nkhoma emphasized the importance of climate-resilient agricultural technology.

The tour aimed to educate farmers on the significance of growing weather-resistant crops, with the theme “Enhancing agricultural productivity through the promotion of climate-resilient agricultural technology”.

Nkhoma highlighted that one of Malawi’s 2063 agenda is to encourage farmers to adopt new farming technologies through agribusiness processes.

“As CAT, we want to promote farmers to embrace growing weather-resistant crops to reduce hunger problems,” he said.

On her part, the Acting Station Manager at Makoka Research Station, Jessie, Emphasises the significance of farmer field demonstration, citing that through the initiative, local farmers learn new farming technological ways that foster farming activities and increase crop produce.

Smallholder farmer Timothy Wahela commended the initiative, stating that it has imparted valuable knowledge on advancing farming practices despite climate change conditions.

Wahela noted that adopting new farming methods is ideal for increasing crop production.

The farmer field demonstration also brought together organizations such as Global Seeds, Saju Agro Dealers, Farmers Organization, Bayer Malawi, and Glow Best, which sell seeds, fertilizers and insecticides.

Newman Kaphela from Farmers Organization appreciated the event, saying it has helped his company connect with farmers who usually buy seeds from them.

He encouraged farmers to form clubs to access seeds on a loan basis.

CAT is working with funding from Global Action, among other partners, to promote climate-resilient agriculture and support smallholder farmers in Malawi.