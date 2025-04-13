South African political activist Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has issued a powerful call to religious leaders, urging them to stop exploiting the poor under the guise of serving God.

He made the statement during his keynote address at a public lecture held at the University of Malawi on Friday.

The lecture was organized by Malawi’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Vitumbiko Mumba, as part of an ongoing effort to stimulate critical discourse on political leadership and governance.

Ndlozi’s central message focused on the harmful practice of religious figures accumulating wealth by manipulating impoverished congregants.

He stated that such actions are not only morally wrong but also retrogressive to the socio-economic development of African societies.

According to Ndlozi, when the poor are deceived and robbed in the name of faith, it not only weakens their economic standing but also erodes public trust in both spiritual and political leadership.

He emphasized that religion should be a source of hope, empowerment, and truth—not a tool for manipulation or profit.

Ndlozi also directed his message at politicians who take advantage of the poverty-stricken masses for their selfish interests.

He accused some leaders of pretending to care about the needs of the people while, in reality, they are enriching themselves at the expense of the majority.

Such leaders, he said, are contributing to the stagnation of Africa’s development and undermining the continent’s ability to reach its full potential.

He further noted that the African continent continues to suffer from high levels of corruption, which has persistently crippled institutions and stalled progress.

Even though there have been numerous efforts to fix broken governance systems, Ndlozi believes that widespread corruption and greed continue to hold Africa back.

The event, held under the theme People over Politics: A Bold, Righteous and Inextinguishable Idea, aimed at redefining political leadership and promoting a more people-centred approach to governance in Malawi.

Ndlozi’s speech resonated with students, academics, and members of the public who attended the lecture, sparking conversations on how to restore integrity in both religious and political spheres.

His thought-provoking remarks have added fresh momentum to the ongoing dialogue about transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership across the African continent.

The lecture marked an important moment in Malawi’s political discourse, as it sought to challenge leaders to rise above self-interest and serve their people with humility and honesty.

Ndlozi concluded his speech by encouraging citizens to demand better from their leaders and to speak out against injustices in all forms—be it in the church, government, or community.

As Malawi continues to navigate complex political and economic challenges, voices like Ndlozi’s serve as a timely reminder of the urgent need for principled leadership that prioritizes people over profit.