It has been over a year since the mass promotion of secondary school teachers in February 2024, yet the Malawi Government has not fulfilled its commitments, leaving many teachers in a state of financial distress and professional disillusionment.

Despite the promotion, many teachers, including myself, have not received their arrears or updated salaries. While I began receiving my new salary in October 2024, these payments did not include the arrears, and I was underpaid from March to September 2024.

This has been both demotivating and frustrating, leaving me in a financially strained position. Worse still, some teachers have not yet started receiving their new salaries or any arrears. To compound the issue, many have not received their official promotion letters.

A letter from the Ministry of Education, dated May 9, 2024, promised that all promoted teachers would receive their arrears and new salaries by June 2024. Unfortunately, this promise remains unfulfilled, and the much-needed payments continue to be delayed.

Financial Hardships Due to Delayed Payments

Teachers who were transferred to new schools following their promotions, particularly those promoted from primary to secondary school, have faced significant challenges. Many continued to receive their old, lower salaries for several months after their promotion. This financial strain was further exacerbated by the higher living costs associated with their new workstations. Unable to make ends meet, many teachers resorted to taking out loans, hoping that their arrears and new salaries would be paid promptly.

However, more than a year has passed, and teachers are still waiting for the disbursement of their arrears and new salaries. As a result, many of us are struggling under the burden of loans and unable to meet our financial obligations. The question remains: How can one survive on an insufficient salary in a new, higher-cost working station? The financial strain has become unbearable for many, deepening the sense of neglect and frustration among educators.

How Can Teachers Focus on Shaping the Future?

How can a teacher focus on shaping the future of Malawi’s youth when they are struggling to make ends meet? It is an undeniable fact that teachers burdened by financial stress cannot perform their duties effectively. Their ability to provide quality education and mentorship to students is compromised, and the classroom environment suffers as a result.

Union’s Efforts and Continued Government Inaction

On October 7, 2024, the Secondary School Teachers Union (SESTU) formally communicated with the Ministry of Education, urging swift action to address the issue. SESTU warned that industrial action would be pursued if the matter was not resolved by December. Despite these formal discussions, no tangible progress has been made, and teachers remain in the dark about the outcome of SESTU’s engagement with the government.

The Need for Immediate Action

This issue is no longer just an administrative oversight; it has become a matter of social justice and professional integrity. Teachers, who play a vital role in shaping the future of Malawi’s youth, should not have to endure financial and emotional hardship.

Teachers should not have to beg for what is rightfully theirs. The government must immediately disburse all outstanding arrears and new salaries and ensure the prompt implementation of the revised salary scales in line with the promotions.

Furthermore, SESTU must take decisive action to ensure that the government upholds its commitments and supports the well-being of its educators. The time has come for the government to honor its promises and restore the dignity of Malawi’s teachers. Failure to do so will further erode the morale of educators and undermine the future of education in the country.

By Brighton Namithambo, Frustrated Secondary School Science Teacher