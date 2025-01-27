The Ministry of Transport and Public Works has announced that the Malawi Traffic Information System (MalTIS) is now fully operational after a two-week technical glitch.

The system’s downtime affected various services, including vehicle registration, driver’s license renewal, and operator registration.

In a statement, Eng. David Mzandu, secretary for transport and public works, said during the repair process, the Ministry identified a need to verify transactions processed between December 23, 2024, and January 4, 2025.

To facilitate this verification, clients who had done some transactions processed, are requested to visit the nearest DRTSS office. The transaction include: Entity Enrolment, Motor Vehicle Administration, Driver Administration and Operator Administration.

The ministry has since apologized for the inconvenience caused and assured the public that the Ministry is working to prevent similar disruptions in the future.