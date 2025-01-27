The Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has found former president Peter Mutharika’s bodyguard, Norman Chisale, with a case to answer in the matter of alleged theft of a certificate for Pythias Hiwa to be recruited by the Malawi Defence Force in 1996.

Judge Madalitso Chimwaza, sitting as Chief Resident Magistrate, has found Chisale with a case to answer on all three counts. The counts are; impersonation of a person named in the certificate, presenting false information to a person in the public service and intimidation.

According to Chimwaza, Chisale has the right to either call witnesses to prove his case or speak for himself and/ or remain silent.

The former President Peter Mutharika’s bodyguard stands accused of using a Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) belonging to Pintius Hiwa to get recruited in the MDF in 1996.

A lawyer representing Chisale in the case, Gilbert Khonyongwa, has asked the court for more time to have the defence plan on how it will proceed with the case.