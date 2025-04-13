Malawi’s celebrated artist, Francis Phiri, popularly known by his stage names Lawi or Malume, is once again preparing to deliver soulful sounds to his fans.

The artist has officially announced that he will be releasing a new album in September this year, continuing his musical journey that has deeply touched and inspired many Malawians and jazz lovers across Africa.

Lawi’s upcoming release follows the massive success of his 2022 album Thirties, which resonated with audiences and produced unforgettable hits such as “Musawalange” and “Timalira.”

These songs not only topped charts but also showcased Lawi’s unique ability to blend deep lyrical content with rich Afro-jazz instrumentation, cementing his reputation as one of Malawi’s finest musical exports.

Through a heartfelt post on his Facebook page, Lawi revealed that the new album is scheduled for release on September 27, 2025.

The announcement has sparked excitement among his devoted fanbase, many of whom have already begun counting down the days to the launch.

Known as the king of jazz in Malawi, Lawi is no stranger to high expectations, and he has consistently lived up to the reputation through his musical craftsmanship and powerful live performances.

His name has become synonymous with sold-out events, and his shows are celebrated for their emotional depth, musical richness, and intimate connection with the audience.

As anticipation builds, music lovers across the country and the region are gearing up for another classic from the maestro.

The album launch is expected to draw massive crowds, with fans ready to show up in large numbers once the venue and further event details are released.

While Lawi has yet to announce the specific locations for the launch, industry insiders and fans alike are predicting a spectacular unveiling, possibly with collaborations and surprise performances.

Lawi continues to set a high standard in the Malawian music scene, combining lyrical storytelling, cultural pride, and sonic innovation.

As September draws closer, it is clear that Lawi’s next chapter in music will not only entertain but also inspire and uplift, as he has done throughout his career.