The family of renowned Kenyan journalist Sophie Ikenye, who has been a prominent face on the BBC for years, is reaching out to well-wishers for financial support to facilitate an urgent medical surgery.

According to a statement released by her family on Saturday, Ikenye has been battling a serious medical condition for the past eight months, undergoing treatment at various medical facilities.

However, despite extensive medical interventions, she now requires urgent surgery, which is estimated to cost Ksh5 million.

Sophie Ikenye, known for her insightful reporting and anchoring on the BBC’s Focus on Africa, has been a pillar of African journalism, bringing stories from the continent to a global audience.

Her articulate presentation and deep understanding of African affairs have made her a household name, earning her respect and admiration both locally and internationally.

News of her health struggles has sent shockwaves across media circles and among the many viewers who have followed her career over the years.

Her family, in their heartfelt appeal, expressed the emotional and financial toll that her illness has taken on them.

“Sophie has been undergoing treatment in various medical facilities for the past eight months. As a family, we have done everything within our means to support her, but we have now reached a point where we need help,” the statement read.

They emphasized that the surgery is crucial for her recovery and that the required funds need to be raised urgently.

The appeal has sparked an outpouring of support from journalists, media personalities, and well-wishers, who have taken to social media to rally for contributions.

Colleagues from the BBC and other media houses have also shared messages of solidarity, urging the public to contribute to the cause.

Many have highlighted Sophie’s significant contributions to journalism, describing her as a mentor, a voice of reason, and a dedicated journalist whose passion for storytelling has inspired many.

Several prominent figures in Kenyan media and politics have also joined the fundraising efforts, calling on individuals and organizations to step in and assist.

“Sophie has given so much to society through her journalism. It is now our time to give back and support her in this moment of need,” said a fellow journalist.

The public appeal has also reignited conversations about the challenges journalists face in accessing quality healthcare, despite their crucial role in society.

Many media professionals, like Sophie, dedicate their lives to informing and educating the public, yet when health crises strike, they often struggle with medical expenses.

This case has highlighted the need for stronger healthcare support systems for journalists and other professionals who may not always have access to comprehensive medical insurance.

As the campaign to raise the required Ksh5 million continues, supporters remain hopeful that the target will be met in time for Sophie to undergo the surgery.

Donations are being collected through official channels shared by her family, ensuring transparency and accountability in the fundraising process.

For many, Sophie Ikenye is more than just a journalist; she is a storyteller who has brought critical issues to light and given a voice to many.

Now, in her moment of need, the collective efforts of her supporters, colleagues, and the public could make all the difference in her journey toward recovery.

Those wishing to contribute to her medical fund are encouraged to do so through the official platforms provided by her family.

Every contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way in ensuring that Sophie gets the life-saving medical intervention she urgently needs.