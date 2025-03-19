Socialite and media personality Priscilla Kayira Nsane has revealed that she has been diagnosed with a serious brain infection, which, if left untreated, could lead to epilepsy. The potentially life-threatening infection is linked to poor hygiene and is caused by a parasitic infestation.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Kayira shared that doctors made the discovery of the infection during a routine medical examination following an accident in which she sustained head injuries.

“During my hospital check-up after the accident, which left me with head injuries, the doctors discovered something unexpected: I was diagnosed with Neurocysticercosis on the left side of my brain. It’s certainly dangerous and alarming news, but the doctor said we caught it early. I hadn’t started experiencing any side effects yet, which is a huge relief and a blessing,” she wrote.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Neurocysticercosis is a parasitic infection of the central nervous system and a leading cause of epilepsy worldwide. It is caused by the pork tapeworm Taenia solium and is contracted through consuming undercooked pork, drinking contaminated water, or poor hygiene practices.

Reflecting on her experience, Kayira Nsane urged her followers to take their health seriously.

“This experience has really opened my eyes to how important it is to pay attention to our health, even when everything seems okay on the outside,” she said.