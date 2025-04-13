Bishop William Joseph Mchombo of the Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire has emphasized the importance of moral behaviour among priests.

Speaking at a Renewal of Vows ceremony for 58 priests at Likwenu Parish in Zomba district, Bishop Mchombo stressed that priests must set a good example for their congregation.

“The role of priests is to preach the gospel and help those in need, and their behaviour should be monitored at all times to ensure they are in line with God’s will,” he said.

The bishop highlighted that people have high expectations from priests, and their way of living should inspire Christians to stand strong in their faith.

The Renewal of Vows ceremony aimed to remind priests of their oaths and commitment to their calling.

Rev. Canon Edward Mtendere Kawingwa, representing the priests, appreciated the ceremony, saying it strengthens them in their daily work.

Chairperson of the organizing committee, Winasi Boma, noted that the Anglican Church holds this ceremony annually to reaffirm priests’ loyalty to God and their congregation.

The Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire covers districts like Zomba, Mangochi, Machinga, Balaka, Ntcheu, and Mwanza, with 41 parishes and 58 priests.