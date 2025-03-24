In a daring show of defiance, Vitumbiko Mumba, a high-ranking member of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has ignited a firestorm by publicly denouncing the party’s candidate selection process, boldly declaring that he is prepared to face the axe rather than acquiesce to what he describes as a “skewed” and “flawed” system.

The controversy surrounds the party’s primary elections, which Mumba claims have been manipulated to favour certain candidates. This has led to capable candidates being pushed aside, sparking widespread discontent among party members.

Mumba who is also Minister of Transport and Industries, took to Facebook, expressing concern about the experience of William Fyopo Mkandawire, a former Mayor of Mzuzu City Assembly, who opted to stand as an independent candidate after becoming disillusioned with the MCP’s primary election process.

“(Mkandawire) has opted to stand as an Independent Candidate because he has refused to be entangled with premeditated petty party politics in the run-up to primaries. MCP so far has no candidate in the Constituency just because some leaders want to cash in on primaries, ‘they are still looking’ for a candidate,” revealed Mumba.

Mumba has publicly endorsed Mkandawire, stating, “I will support him (William Fyopo Mkandawire) and hold a rally in his Constituency as an Independent Candidate. I will also hold rallies in Mzuzu North Constituency where those that came to manage Primaries were stooges of self-declared political opponents of mine.”

He further says he is not intimidated by the threat of being fired and is willing to take a stand against what he sees as a flawed candidate selection process.

“Let Fyopo be the first to be fired from MCP, then Gift Desire Nyirenda and I will be third after holding rallies in Constituencies where independent candidates are contesting. You can’t be deliberately molesting processes and then issue vague and empty threats.”

The MCP National Executive Committee (NEC) member quoted Nelson Mandela, who argued that where leaders put up a system that is skewed to their selfish agenda, one has no choice, especially where some leaders surround themselves with handclappers.