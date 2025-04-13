Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima of the Catholic Diocese of Zomba has appealed to individuals of goodwill, organisations, faith-based groups and the government to support students with disabilities at Mpalankhanga Special Needs Secondary School.

The school, managed by the Servant of Blessed Virgin Mary (SBVM) congregation, has an enrollment of 90 students with various forms of physical disabilities, while others have hearing to visual impairment.

Bishop Chaima, therefore, said Zomba Diocese organized a jubilee at Mpalankhanga Special Needs Secondary School to celebrate with students as the Catholic Church worldwide regards 2025 as the Pilgrims of Hope.

He said people with disabilities need various support such that there was a need to mobilise various support to meet their requirements and therefore appealed to people, organisations, church groups and the government to provide the much-needed support.

The Bishop appealed to the students to live positive lives full of hope as God is always amidst them in their everyday lives and education.

“Let me commend Sisters of Blessed Virgin Mary for being compassionate with students with special needs. May the Lord be with you.” He said.

Mpalankhanga Special Needs Secondary School headteacher Sister Agnes Njirayakonda hailed the Catholic Diocese of Zomba for organising the jubilee and prayers.

She also appealed to individuals and organisations of goodwill to assist the institution with various food and nonfood items to ensure it makes ends meet in the pursuit of quality and inclusive secondary education.