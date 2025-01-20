Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has closed the Sana shops in three major cities of Malawi due to poor hygienic conditions and the selling of expired products.

Early today, MBS officials inspected different shops in Blantyre, Lilongwe, and Mzuzu, where they observed several faults, especially at Sana shops.

In Blantyre, the Sana Cash and Carry branch located in the Blantyre city centre has been closed due to the selling of expired products and a lack of hygienic practices. The Limbe branch has also been closed due to poor hygiene in the toilets.

In Lilongwe, three Sana shops have been closed: the City Center shop, Area 47 shop, and Area 4 shops

Additionally, the Katoto Sana Super Store has been closed for the same faults.

Meanwhile, MBS communications officer Wazamazama Katatu has said they have closed the shops due to non-compliance with hygiene standards.

“The shops will only be opened once the hygiene concerns have been addressed,” Katatu said.

The bureau has appealed to consumers to report to MBS any non-complying products