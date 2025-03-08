Over 1,332 local farmers in the areas of Traditional Authorities Maseya and Katunga in Chikwawa district are voicing urgent concerns regarding Presscane Company’s persistent contamination of their crop fields with effluent (locally known as ‘madosi’) since 2016.

The issue of effluent has been a significant problem for over a decade, ever since the establishment of Presscane. The communities surrounding the Dyeratu Trading Centre, particularly near Dyeratu Primary School, have made it clear that the company’s improper disposal practices have led to effluent infiltrating their homes and crop fields, endangering their health and agricultural productivity.

Despite raising these concerns, local authorities, including the district Environmental Office, have failed to implement effective solutions. Their discussions with the company to contain effluent runoff during the rainy season have yielded little to no results.

This negligence has compelled local farmers from the two areas under Chiefs Maseya and Katunga to take decisive legal action against Presscane, seeking compensation for the significant damages inflicted on their crops.

Stanford Dimo, one of the affected farmers, highlighted that in 2016, all 1,332 local farmers filed a case with the High Court through their attorney, Paul Mzembe, demanding compensation for the crop damages due to the company’s effluent spillage.

Dimo expressed his deep frustration over the prolonged court proceedings.

“Our case has languished in the High Court for almost nine years without the justice we rightfully deserve. The continuous delays are an outright denial of our access to fair justice.”

He is calling for the presiding judge to accelerate the trial process, as the effluent spillage is severely undermining their crop production and threatening their livelihoods, leading to food insecurity and decreased income.

In light of this ongoing crisis, Dimo has issued a clear warning to Presscane Company regarding potential demonstrations if the contamination of their fields persists.

The local farmers are united in their belief that the presence of Presscane in the Chikwawa district has predominantly harmed landowners, turning them into victims rather than beneficiaries of the company’s operations.

Last month, the CEO of Presscane Company, Bryson Mkhomaawanthu, stated during a meeting with the Shire Valley Media Club that the company can only verify effluent through laboratory tests. He cited a particular instance where effluent was found in crop fields away from the dump site, dismissing any connection to the company.

However, Paul Mzembe, the legal representative for the concerned farmers, asserted that the case was adjourned because the company’s lawyers are trying to appeal a High Court decision requiring their last witness, the Chief Accountant, to testify.

Mzembe clarified that, due to the defence’s delay in filing their appeal, he had filed a continuation application and is awaiting the judge’s ruling on whether to resume the case or to allow the defence additional time for their appeal.

In the meantime, Innocent Nebi, the Acting Registrar of the High Court, has requested further time to issue a comment on the ongoing developments.

By: Macmillan Mozeyo