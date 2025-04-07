As one way of celebrating outstanding women in the country, Miss Heritage Malawi yesterday awarded 10 women for playing a vital role in addressing some of the critical challenges facing the country.

CTS Courier Co-founder and Managing Director Jacqueline Bokosi were recognised as a remarkable woman who has made a great impact in the country.

Bokosi was also recognised as a woman of influence in the country.

Tusaiwe Yana

Speaking to journalists after receiving the award, Bokosi said receiving such an award means a lot of people out there appreciate the work she is doing and what she has achieved so far.

“You know today I am very happy that I received an award as a woman who has made a great impact in the country. This is a big achievement and I can assure Malawians that I will do my best to continue creating so many jobs through CTS,” she explained.

Bokosi further stated that she will continue doing charity work as one way of supporting needy people in the country.

In her remarks, Miss Heritage CEO Maddie Mkuwu Soko said the theme of this year’s event was “women empowerment”, and they thought it is important to award women who are doing so many things in the country, one of them being Jacqueline Bokosi of CTS Courier.

“Jacqueline Bokosi is creating a lot of jobs out there through her company, CTS Courier, and this is quite good. So we wanted to honour her for what she has done to many youths in the country,” she explained.

Other women who received awards at the event include Deborah Mbale of the Mai Mbambande Foundation, Tusaiwe Yana and Cha Cha.