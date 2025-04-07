Zomba Urban Education District awarded the best-performing teachers and schools with cash based on secondary school selection in the 2023/2024 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education examinations.

NBS sponsored the awards, and St. Joseph Girls, Sacred Heart Boys, Mponda, Police, Cobbe Barracks, Bwaila, Zomba CCAP, Chikamveka and Matiya primary schools were awarded cash prizes for emerging best in Zomba Urban Education District with 86.16 per cent selection.

Speaking during the awarding ceremony at Zomba Stadium Hall, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Patricia Kainga Nangozo hailed the best-performing teachers and schools.

Nangozo, who is also the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Director of International Affairs, encourage teachers to be dedicated to their work to ensure many learners get selected for secondary schools in the 2024/2025 year.

She said it was a pleasure that Zomba Urban Education District was also the best-performing district in the 2023/2024 PSLCE selection at the national level.

Nangozo, who was guest of honour at the awards ceremony, said she felt humbled to grace the occasion because she is an alumnus of Bwaila Primary School, which came third on the list of best-performing schools in the 2023/2024 PSLCE selection results.

“The awards are meant to encourage schools in Zomba to remain on top of the table. We will continue to award teachers as one way of encouraging them to work hard to remain on top,” she said.

Teachers promotion, Nangozo said the government is trying its best to recognize and promote long-serving teachers on top of employing more teachers to improve the teacher-learner ratio.

Chief Education Officer for Zomba Urban Education District, Ignatius George Kameni said the district performed very well due to good coordination of his office, teachers and learners.

One of the best-performing teachers, Nastanzio Likaka of St. Joseph Girls Primar School,l said hard work pays, adding this was key to success.

NBS Cluster Manager for Southern and Eastern Regions, Gracious Changaya said the bank felt obliged to sponsor the award because it recognizes that most teachers are NBS Bank customers.