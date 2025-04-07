A 49-year-old woman, Esmey Hamisi from Makanjila Village in Mangochi District, is currently in custody at Zomba Police Station for attempting to smuggle eight cellphones and cannabis into Zomba Maximum Prison.

According to Patricia Sipiliano, Zomba Police spokesperson, on April 6, 2025, Hamisi visited the prison to see her relative, Alli Candida, a Mozambican national serving an 18-year sentence for robbery.

During the visit, Hamisi brought a food basket as a gift, but concealed within it were eight brand-new Itel cellphones, five phone chargers, five memory cards, eight Itel batteries, and loose cannabis sativa. The items were hidden inside an empty plastic sugar packet.

A vigilant prison warder searched the basket as part of standard procedure and discovered the hidden contraband. Hamisi was subsequently arrested and taken to Zomba Police Station for questioning. She has been charged with introducing prohibited items into a prison and is expected to appear in court soon to face the charges.

