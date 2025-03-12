A Court in Malawi has ruled that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, be extradited to South Africa to face multiple charges, including fraud, rape, and bail-jumping.

Bushiri, a self-proclaimed prophet, fled South Africa while out on bail, prompting authorities to seek his return. The fight has been ongoing since November 2020 and today, the Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has today ruled for their extradition to South Africa.

ordered that the couple remain in custody until they are handed over to South African authorities.

However, the legal battle is far from over. The case is expected to move to the High Court and could ultimately reach the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Despite the ruling, the Bushiris’ lawyer, Wapona Kita, has requested bail for the couple, arguing that the extradition order should be paused. The state has not objected to the bail request, leaving the court to decide on the matter.

Bushiri’s dramatic escape from South Africa in November 2020 remains a mystery. It was widely speculated that he and his wife used President Lazarus Chakwera’s presidential plane to flee.

The aircraft was subjected to rigorous searches by South African authorities before Chakwera was allowed to depart for Malawi. The circumstances surrounding their escape continue to raise questions.