Experts from the National Police Headquarters in Lilongwe have confirmed that the unknown object that fell from the sky in Malimbalimba village in Karonga District is not an explosive, a bomb or a radioactive material.

The partially burnt object reportedly made a loud impact upon hitting the ground, sending shockwaves throughout the community.

However, after an on-site assessment, the bomb experts have revealed that the object poses no risk and is not harmful to people’s lives.

Further testing for radioactivity was conducted using equipment from the Kayelekera Uranium mine in the district, but the results also came out negative, confirming that the object was not radioactive.

Meanwhile, Karonga police station officer-in-charge Kelvin Mulezo has said the object has since been taken to Police headquarters for further scrutiny.