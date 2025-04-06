MZIMBA – The Director of Health and Social Services at M’mbelwa District Council, Dr. Prince Chirwa, has praised Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba, a member of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), for donating two ambulances aimed at boosting health service delivery in the district.

Dr Chirwa made the remarks on Friday during a handover ceremony held at the M’mbelwa District Council headquarters, describing the donation as a timely and impactful intervention that complements the government’s efforts to improve healthcare accessibility, especially in rural areas.

“This is a welcome development,” Dr. Chirwa said. “These ambulances will go a long way in strengthening our capacity to respond to medical emergencies and facilitate the transfer of patients from remote health centres to Mzimba District Hospital for specialized care.”

The two ambulances have been allocated to Mbalachanda Health Centre and Euthini Rural Hospital facilities that have long struggled with patient referrals due to inadequate transportation. Dr Chirwa further revealed that support is also expected to extend to Madede and Mtende health centres, which face similar logistical challenges.

Mumba, who is eyeing a parliamentary seat in the forthcoming MCP primary elections, said the donation is part of his broader initiative to address critical gaps in the health sector, particularly in underserved communities.

“People in rural areas often suffer or die needlessly due to delays in accessing medical care,” said Mumba. “I decided to step in because I believe no life should be lost simply because of distance or a lack of transportation.”

Community members, health workers, and traditional leaders present at the event applauded Mumba’s gesture, noting that the ambulances would greatly assist in saving lives, especially among pregnant women, accident victims, and critically ill patients.

“This is the kind of leadership we need,” said a visibly pleased Traditional Authority Chindi. “We are hopeful that this donation will improve healthcare delivery and reduce maternal and child mortality in our area.”

However, Inkosi Chindi also took the opportunity to send a strong message to the Malawi Congress Party leadership, urging them to conduct free and fair primary elections.

“There should be no favouritism. Let the people decide who should represent them. Imposing candidates will only create divisions,” the traditional leader warned.

The MCP is scheduled to hold its primaries in the area on Saturday, April 13, 2025, as the party prepares for the 2025 general elections.

Mumba’s health support initiative comes at a crucial time when many health facilities across Malawi are grappling with logistical challenges, including a shortage of ambulances, inadequate medical supplies, and understaffing issues that continue to hinder the country’s progress toward universal health coverage.