NT Plastics Manufacturing Ltd which was recently shut down by the Ministry of Labour, has officially written Minister of Labour Vitumbiko Mumba, pledging to improve working conditions by addressing key issues raised by the government.

The letter is from the company’s legal representatives, Gondwe and Attorneys.

According to a lawyer representing the company, Chancy Gondwe, their client shall ensure hygiene in the toilets, kitchen, and workplace in general.

“Personal protective equipment provided to employees shall be replaced periodically.

“The company shall ensure employees are paid overtime in line with hours worked,” the letter dated January 19, 2025, reads in part of the statement.

Gondwe also highlighted 15-point remedial actions which the company targets to undertake, including putting in place a workers’ union.

The company was closed after Mumba personally inspected its premises in Lilongwe and found violations of labour laws. These include; the failure to offer permanent employment to long-serving workers and poor sanitation and hygiene standards.