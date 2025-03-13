As a security journalist, I find it crucial to evaluate the performance of key officials in national security institutions. One such official is Dokani Ngwira, who was appointed in 2021 as the Director General of the National Intelligence Services (NIS) by President Lazarus Chakwera. The question is: Has Ngwira effectively served the President and the nation?

Based on my investigations, the answer is no. Ngwira has failed to provide critical intelligence that would aid national governance and decision-making.

A glaring example is the recent State of the Nation Address (SONA), in which President Chakwera allegedly presented false information. The NIS is responsible for ensuring that the Head of State has access to accurate, verified intelligence, yet Ngwira allowed misinformation to be delivered at the highest level.

Furthermore, I have learned that district intelligence offices across the country submitted detailed reports on the actual state of development projects. However, instead of forwarding these reports to the President, Ngwira allegedly chose to withhold the information, leading the State House team to alter it. If this claim is false, Ngwira should publicly address it and clarify his position.

Beyond intelligence gathering, the operational challenges faced by the NIS raise serious concerns. Shockingly, district-level offices lack vehicles, making it nearly impossible for officers to execute their duties efficiently. How does Ngwira expect intelligence officers to work effectively under such conditions? This reflects poor leadership and a lack of commitment to strengthening the country’s intelligence framework.

Our neighbouring countries, Zambia and Tanzania just to mention a few, are good examples of nations where district intelligence offices are well-equipped with resources, including mobility vehicles.

As a nation, we must acknowledge that intelligence services are the backbone of national security. The government must ensure that the NIS is well-equipped to fulfil its mandate. Likewise, the leadership of the NIS must uphold professionalism, transparency, and integrity.

If Ngwira is not up to the task, it is time for the government to reconsider his position for the sake of the national interest.