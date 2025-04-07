Reverend Canon Daniel Kalonga has been elected as the new Bishop of the Diocese of Lake Malawi, following a formal Elective Assembly held on April 4, 2025, at St Thomas Church in Lilongwe.

The assembly was convened by the Archbishop of the Church of the Province of Central Africa and Bishop of Lusaka, the Most Reverend Albert Chama, after the resignation of the Right Reverend Francis Kaulanda.

Canon Kalonga was elected after securing the constitutionally required two-thirds majority of votes from the assembly. Upon being declared the duly elected bishop, he accepted the nomination.

The Church has since begun the process of consecrating the new bishop, with the traditional posting of the Si Quis at the Cathedral Church of St Anne in Nkhotakota. This step allows for any objections to be raised ahead of the consecration and enthronement.

The date for Canon Kalonga’s enthronement at St Anne’s Cathedral will be announced following a 28-day waiting period and official confirmation of his election.

In a statement, the Right Reverend William Mchombo, Honorary Provincial Secretary and Bishop of Upper Shire extended blessings and best wishes to the Bishop-elect and the Diocese of Lake Malawi as it prepares for this new phase of spiritual leadership.

By Tiwamyenji Hanken Boma