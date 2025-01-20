Airtel Africa has teamed up with three renowned African artists, Fally Ipupa, Diamond Platinumz, and Simi, to educate customers on how to maximize their data bundles and enhance their digital experience.

The partnership, which is part of Airtel Africa’s ongoing #SmartaWithData campaign, aims to empower customers to make informed decisions about their data usage habits. The campaign promotes education on better data usage and management, encouraging customers to get smarter with their data settings, set smarter data speeds, and go #SmartaWithData for a more rewarding digital experience.

The three artists have collaborated with Airtel Africa to create a special song that provides customers with practical tips and tools to help them make the most of their data bundles. The song offers advice on how to use data efficiently, from browsing the internet to streaming and accessing essential apps.

According to Rohit Marwha, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Airtel Africa, the goal of the campaign is to ensure that customers get the most out of Airtel data bundles, thereby enhancing their online experience. “By collaborating with these artists, who our customers love and engage with daily, we can ensure that they are aware of these data hacks and can seamlessly adopt better usage and management of their data,” he said.

The #SmartaWithData campaign is currently active in seven African countries, including Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, and Malawi. The campaign targets young customers aged 18-35 years and offers tips to help them make smarter use of their data.