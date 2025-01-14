Enock Chihana, the leader of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), has written to the head of the Malawi Police Service, demanding the names of five police officers who allegedly visited his house in Area 9, Lilongwe, on Sunday.

In his letter, Chihana expressed serious concerns about his safety, suspecting the officers might be part of a “hit squad.” He claimed the officers arrived in a police vehicle, refused to identify themselves, and inquired about his whereabouts. Chihana also clarified that no arrest warrant has been issued against him.

“If the police need me, I am ready to cooperate, but they must follow proper procedures and present an official warrant,” Chihana stated.

The incident occurred during a period of political tension in Malawi. Recently, several prominent politicians and businesspeople have been arrested on charges such as tax evasion. This has led to speculation about whether the raid on Chihana’s home is linked to these cases or stems from other motives.

The Malawi Police Service has asked for more time to respond on the matter.

Chihana is urging the authorities to act transparently. He demands an explanation regarding the identity of the officers and the reason for their visit to his house.

According to the law and code of conduct, police officers are required to present proper identification, such as badge numbers, before carrying out an arrest.