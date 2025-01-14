…even in your strongholds (central region) the doubt of you winning is very loud and clear…

Just eight months before the general elections, the Public Affairs Committee has told President Lazarus Chakwera that he is on exit stage if he fails to fix the mess he has created.

PAC met President Lazarus Chakwera yesterday in Lilongwe at Kamuzu Palace.

According to PAC Chairperson Monsignor Patrick Thawale, Chakwera has failed to manage the economy and the standard of living has gone down; the perception that the MCP government is corrupt still stands.

“That most civil servants are frustrated remains a fact, and that the fuel crisis continues is a reality. As regards your leadership, the observation is that action-oriented leadership is lacking. The general view is that there has been failed leadership tainted with hypocrisy”.

“There are strong observations that by failing to act on officials allegedly involved in corrupt practices, your leadership may be benefitting from the civil service leadership and those Ministers named in such corrupt acts,” said Thawale.

Thawale also told Chakwera that the general atmosphere puts his political party on the exit stage unless a miracle happens.

“Even in your strongholds, the doubt on your winning is loud and clear. We hope that in the remaining months, you can always turn around this perception. The doubt is real. The failures are massive and obvious,” he explained.

Thawale further stated that President Chakwera’s administration has demonstrated weaknesses in addressing corruption and abuse of funds, despite his campaign promises to deal with the problems.

According to Thawale, Chakwera ‘s leadership has also failed the economy as it has put the economy in bad shape.

“Your Excellency, currently the standard of living in Malawi is disastrous. Prices of basic commodities do not match the income your followers earn. It is talk of the town on your failure to manage the economy,” he explained.