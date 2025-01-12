Renowned local music artist Gibo Pearson, whose full name is Gift Wedson Pearson, has urged young people in the country to avoid drug and substance abuse for the betterment of their future.

Pearson made the plea on Saturday afternoon at Phalombe Secondary School ground during a sports bonanza he sponsored, featuring four teams each in football and netball competing for trophies in their respective disciplines.

In an interview, Pearson expressed concern over the increasing number of young people indulging in drug and substance abuse in Phalombe district.

He said he organized the sports competitions to keep young people busy and also he noted that sports competitions can help improve the mental health of young people, thereby preventing them from having negative thoughts, such as committing suicide.

“It’s disheartening to see many of my fellow young people indulging in drug and substance abuse; hence, I’ve decided to organize and sponsor these football and netball tournaments to keep them busy. With these events, young people will be less likely to think about committing suicide,” he said.

The 28-year-old appealed to others who can organize and sponsor similar events to join hands and keep young people busy during weekends for the betterment of their future.

The award-winning musician has promised to organize and sponsor these tournaments twice or thrice a year.

Renowned musician Joseph Mkasa, who graced the event, praised Pearson, saying, “We need young minds like Gibo Pearson who consider the future of young people by keeping them busy and away from harm, such as drug and substance abuse.”

Phalombe District Council’s Youth Officer, Halson Bulangeti, commended Pearson for the initiative, saying it aligns with the council’s agenda in youth development, particularly in promoting mental health.

“As a council, we’re happy to see individuals like Gibo Pearson coming forward to organize these tournaments, which help young people with their mental health and productivity in their communities,” he said.

In the football competition, Mpasa Sporting Club were crowned champions after defeating Phalombe Open Space 4-2. In netball, Phalombe Queens won the trophy after beating Nalingula Sisters 24-20.