A dramatic scene unfolded at Malo Private Secondary School in Mzimba as a sheriff, accompanied by armed officers, seized property due to unpaid wages linked to the school owner, Rabson Chihaula Shaba.

The confiscated items, including office furniture and computers, reportedly belong to the Mzigo Youth Foundation, which allegedly uses the school as a storage facility. Additionally, other properties for Mzimba College of Management and Technology (MCOMAT), which is renting some of the rooms at the school, were also affected.

Eyewitnesses described the operation as abrupt and unsettling.

“I saw a vehicle and armed personnel packing things belonging to the school,” a student said. “They even took the computers from our computer room. We don’t know what is happening.”

Shaba, a former Member of Parliament for Mzimba South East, has been embroiled in multiple legal battles since leaving office, including embezzlement charges at the Mzimba Magistrate Court.

The latest enforcement action stems from a lawsuit filed by former school employees who claim they were fired after demanding overdue salaries.

Sources indicate that these employees pursued legal action, leading to the court-sanctioned seizure. However, Shaba declined to comment when contacted for clarification.

This marks yet another controversy for Shaba, whose political career spanned 13 years before his tenure ended. Since then, he has faced numerous allegations, including a case involving arson.

The situation has left students, staff, and the community confused as they await further developments.