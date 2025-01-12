A local non-governmental organization, The William Stewart Foundation, based in Ibuluma, Chitipa, has launched an ambitious tree-planting campaign as Malawi experiences the current rainy season, in addition to providing free secondary education to underprivileged students, the organization is taking a proactive role in environmental conservation.

According to the Executive Director, Levison Mlambya, the foundation, through its students at Bright Futures Secondary School, aims to plant over 1,000 trees this year.

“We plan to plant even more trees here in Chisenga,” said Mlambya.

“Our students have already planted over 100 fruit trees around the school campus. This tree-planting exercise not only contributes to environmental sustainability but also allows our students to apply what they learn in agriculture and geography classes.”

Mlambya emphasized the importance of community involvement in environmental conservation.

“We should stop waiting for the government to do everything for us. Planting trees is everyone’s responsibility, and together, we can combat the effects of deforestation and climate change.”

Adding to this, one of the science teachers at Bright Futures Secondary, Dymon Msukwa, highlighted the urgent need for such initiatives in light of global warming.

“With the growing impacts of climate change, planting trees is no longer optional it is a necessity. Trees play a critical role in reducing carbon emissions, preventing soil erosion, and enhancing biodiversity. This initiative equips our students with practical skills and a sense of environmental responsibility.”

The campaign has already garnered support from the local community, with several residents commending the foundation for its dual approach to education and environmental conservation.

“It’s inspiring to see students taking part in activities that will benefit the entire community,” said a resident.

“This is the kind of leadership and initiative we need to secure a sustainable future.”

The William Stewart Foundation plans to expand its efforts in the coming years by engaging more stakeholders, including other schools, community groups, and local leaders.

“Our vision is to transform Chisenga into a green and thriving community where everyone understands the value of trees and actively participates in protecting our environment,” Mlambya added.

The foundation’s approach underscores the critical role of education in fostering a culture of sustainability.

By involving students in hands-on conservation activities, the initiative not only contributes to reforestation but also instils lifelong values of environmental stewardship.

As Malawi continues to face challenges such as deforestation, land degradation, and climate change, initiatives like this serve as a beacon of hope.

The efforts of The William Stewart Foundation and its students are a reminder that grassroots actions, combined with education and expanded community participation, can pave the way for a greener and more sustainable future.

The project is being supported by Changing Lives Malawi, a charitable organisation based in the UK.