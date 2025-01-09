The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Arthur Peter Mutharika says things will improve in the next five years of his leadership once Malawians usher him into power as the country’s President in the upcoming Tripartite Elections in September.

Mutharika thanked the people of Blantyre for welcoming him, saying this alone is proving to itself that Malawians have made their declaration that Enough is Enough with the Malawi Congress Party for bringing in untold pain and suffering in the country.

Speaking during his whistle-stop rallies in Blantyre on Wednesday, Professor Mutharika said the MCP leadership has failed in all areas, making most Malawians regretting to have voted for the wrong government which does not have the welfare of its citizens at heart.

Mutharika said the hunger which is in the country was brought by the MCP observing that fertilizer prices have tripled over three times more than where it was at the time he was leaving office and that the MCP government has no solutions to it.

He said life in Malawi is so bearable, observing that the country has no fuel, forex, medicines in hospitals and, on the other side, skyrocketing prices of essential goods such as salt, sugar, soap and cooking oil, among others, saying this is beyond the reach of the poor in Malawi.

The former President said leadership is a period of hope and economic growth assuring the people of Blantyre and Malawians that his administration will bail out the citizens from the hardships they are sailing through.

He described MCP as a government that has brought nothing to the people, only the pain and suffering, advising MCP to be prepared that the DPP is coming back into government and that the time for them to be in office is over.

“I am conducting whistle-stop tours here in Blantyre on a return to proven leadership; I am encouraging all of you to register to vote on 16th September 2025,” said Mutharika.

He lamented over the sight of cars in fuel stations where motorists are blocking roads in long queues observing that this was not to be a sight that a developing country should portray saying the DPP leadership wants people to be busy with things that will bring them and their families money just as they spur economic development in the country.

Mutharika said it is only a matter of time; after September 2025, a proven leadership will be back in power and start fixing the country.