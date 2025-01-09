While the Malawi Police Service is yet to arrest individuals who brandished pangas and disrupted demonstrations in November 2024, the law enforcement agency, together with the Malawi Defence Force, has vowed to curb political violence ahead of the 2025 General Elections.

In a joint statement, MPS and MDF condemned the actions of some political parties, civil society organizations, and individuals who are inciting political violence in the country. The two security institutions emphasized that they are committed to maintaining peace and stability in Malawi.

“MDF and MPS assure Malawians that they are taking all necessary measures to curb political violence to ensure maximum protection of citizens and their property,” said MDF’s General Commander Paul Valentino Phiri and MPS’ Inspector General Merlyne Nachulu Yolamu a joint statement.

The MPS and MDF warned those involved in inciting violence that their actions are punishable under Malawian law. They also cautioned citizens against being used by political parties, CSOs, and individuals to perpetrate violence.

The statement has raised questions about the police’s ability to curb violence, given their failure to arrest those responsible for the disturbance of the November demonstrations.

Chaos erupted at the Lilongwe Community Ground on November 13, 2024, as armed men wielding pangas violently dispersed crowds gathered for a planned opposition demonstration, organized by opposition parties and civil society groups. This brazen act of violence occurred in full view of police officers, who were present at the scene.